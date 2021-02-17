Hudson gets prison for stabbing

A man was recently sentenced to prison for a November 2019 stabbing incident in Waterloo.

Trevor Hudson, 27, of Waterloo, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of weapons by a felon and three years for aggravated battery (deadly weapon). These prison sentences are to be served concurrently, at 50 percent and with credit for 412 days already served, per the order.

Charges of armed violence and attempted murder were dismissed as part of plea negotiations.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2019 at 215 Osterhage Drive in Waterloo, during which Hudson stabbed 38-year-old Marco D. Conrad of East St. Louis.

Waterloo Police Department Sgt. Eric Zaber testified during a preliminary hearing that police were dispatched to that address at about 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, police observed a victim in the street bleeding from stab wounds to his neck and back. Conrad was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery and survived.

The homeowner, Amanda Jackson, told officers Hudson said “he had stabbed the victim.”

After conducting a search outside the residence, police found Hudson underneath a trampoline near a retaining wall by the house.

Zaber testified that Conrad told police he was a guest in Jackson’s residence and Conrad and Jackson were in a relationship. Conrad told police Hudson arrived at Jackson’s residence about 2:15 a.m.

Conrad was not sure why Hudson was there, he told police, but Jackson and Hudson had a private conversation.

After they finished speaking, Conrad said Jackson returned to the living room and fell asleep.

Shortly thereafter, Conrad, who was sitting on the couch, told police he felt what he thought was a pocketknife stab him in the neck.

When Conrad looked up and realized what happened, he told police he moved to exit the house through the front door and felt like he was hit in the back by something, which was the second stab.

Conrad proceeded to pound on neighboring doors to get someone to call 911, he told police.