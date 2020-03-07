Hubbard places third at state three-point contest

Waterloo’s Aubrey Hubbard smiles with head coach Tim Augustine at the IHSA Class 3A State Three-Point Showdown.

Waterloo High School senior girls hoops standout Aubrey Hubbard advanced to the finals of the IHSA Class 3A Three-Point Showdown at Illinois State University on Thursday night.

Hubbard, who shot 41.3 percent from three-point range this season for the Bulldogs, placed second in her preliminary group Thursday night to advance.

On Friday, Hubbard competed in the finals against Kenzey Decker of Springfield, Jamyah Winter of Rock Island and Dionna Brooks of DeLaSalle, placing third overall.

Hubbard, who will play next season at Fontbonne University, led the Bulldogs in scoring this season at 9.3 points per game.