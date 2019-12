Hoops hall of fame nods for Henson, Moore

Larry Henson

Two past Waterloo High School hoops legends have been chosen for induction in the newest class of the prestigious Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Legendary WHS basketball coach Larry Henson and former Bulldogs hoops standout Bill “Rocky” Huff-Moore will be inducted May 2, 2020, during a banquet at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Henson won a school record 168 games as coach of the Bulldogs from 1968 to 1980, including a regional title in 1975.

Moore was conference player of the year as a senior and was named fourth team all-state in 1973. He went on to play college hoops at Northeast Missouri State.

Both are members of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame.