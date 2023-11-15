Historic house in harm’s way 

Pictured is the Martin-Boismenue House located at 2110 1st Street in East Carondelet.

With a recent sign dedication at Fort Piggott off Bluff Road near Columbia now past, the Kaskaskia-Cahokia Trail Coalition has turned some of its attention toward another local historical landmark that seems to have fallen into disrepair as of late.

Local historian and coalition member Dennis Patton offered some insight into the Martin-Boismenue House, a landmark located between Dupo, Cahokia and East Carondelet which is among the oldest structures in all of Illinois.

As Patton described, the structure came to the coalition’s attention right as the dedication at Fort Piggott was being finalized.

“The day of our Piggott’s Fort sign ceremony, we had a meeting before,” Patton said. “One of the people from Dupo brought up that the house was just in terrible shape. A few of our members went and looked at it and they said the sign was knocked down, the roof looked terrible, the porch didn’t look sturdy.”

While the humble family home might not have as rich and expansive a history as a site like Piggott Fort, it is historically noteworthy for a number of reasons.

Patton noted the unique architecture of the house, with the building being one of a few post-on-sill structures and even fewer vertical log buildings with a stone basement.

The house is a typical French-style upright log cabin, with two rooms – a larger living space and a smaller sleeping room – along with an attic.

Additional features of the house are the very wide, open porches typical of French Creole architecture and two fireplaces for heating in the two main rooms as well as a third in the small basement.

Patton described how, after the state of the building came to the KCT coalition’s attention, he shared a post about the building on Facebook which has received substantial attention.

As the home is overseen by the Illinois Historic Preservation Division, there appears to be concern among the coalition and other interested individuals that the state is neglecting this site in some way.

Patton noted that other nearby landmarks – particularly the historic courthouse in Cahokia – are in far better shape than the Martin-Boismenue House.

“The ironic thing is the courthouse was actually dismantled and taken to the Chicago World’s Fair,” Patton said. “It was taken there and left in Chicago for a while before it was moved over… It’s the original building, but it’s been moved and repaired, but that’s the one they’re putting their efforts to take care of.”

Patton explained that, though the coalition met for the last time this year just before the Piggott Fort dedication, members of the organization are seeking ways to garner more attention for the Martin-Boismenue House.

As Patton described, it’s the coalition’s goal to watch over sites like the house and try to prevent them from disappearing.

“It is not in good shape,” Patton said. “It’d be a shame for it to fall apart. It’s been standing since, I think, 1790 or earlier.”

The Martin-Boismenue House is considered one of the oldest surviving residences in the state. In 1989, the home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.