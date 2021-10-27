Hesterberg Park dedicated in Maeystown

Pictured are family and Maeystown community members in attendance Oct. 9 for a dedication ceremony honoring the late Whip Hesterberg.

Family, friends and community members gathered on Main Street in Maeystown the morning of Oct. 9 for the dedication of a plaque honoring the late Wilbert “Whip” Hesterberg.

The grassy lot where the plaque was dedicated, formerly an unnamed park on village-owned land, will now be known as Hesterberg Park in Whip’s honor.

Those in attendance shared stories and memories of Whip’s life. Whether related or not, everyone who spoke shared the same sentiment: to know Whip was to know his family.

Many of his relatives still live in the Maeystown area or Monroe County, and he loved to speak fondly about them according to those in attendance at the memorial dedication.

Village board member and owner of the Corner George Inn David Braswell noted that this dedication was an opportunity for the dozens of relatives in attendance to have a sort of family reunion.

Whip, who passed away at the age of 100 in 2019, was a longtime fixture in Maeystown and had a heart for the village.

He was involved in many organizations in the village throughout his life, including St. John United Church of Christ, the Maeystown Civic Association, Maeystown Volunteer Fire Department, Maeystown Sportsman’s Club and others.

As a man so involved in the community, it seems fitting that the memorial plaque at Hesterberg Park is affixed to a stone from the iconic Maeystown bridge.