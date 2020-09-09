Hawks win county golf tourney

Pictured, Gibault’s Landan Vollmer (right) takes a chip shot at the Monroe County Golf Tournament on Thursday as Waterloo’s Zach Smith looks on. For more photos from the tournament, go to republictimes.mycapture.com.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team continued its impressive start to the season by claiming local bragging rights on Thursday, winning the Monroe County Golf Tournament at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Hawks shot an 18-hole team score of 310, which was 16 strokes better than second place Waterloo. Columbia placed third and Valmeyer placed fourth.

Gibault’s Ryan Bollinger was the top overall golfer in the tourney with a three-over-par 75. Waterloo’s Jaden Smith was next at 77.

Gibault’s Alex Sweeney and Ryan Kruse tied for third place overall at 78, followed by fellow Hawk Landan Vollmer with a 79.

Columbia was led by Luke Joergens, who shot an 83. Valmeyer was led by Fritz Schaefer, who shot a 105.

The Hawks are now 6-1 on the season, including nine-hole team scores of 147 on Aug. 27 at Acorns and 148 on Aug. 25 at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

On Aug. 28, Gibault won the Marissa Jamboree with a nine-hole team score of 155. Sweeney led all golfers with a 35.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won a match at Acorns against Metro-East Lutheran and Valmeyer with a 159.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won a match against Roxana, Wood River and Metro-East Lutheran, shooting a nine-hole score of 169. That was 20 strokes better than second place Roxana.

Jaden Smith led the Bulldogs with a 40.

In girls golf, Waterloo shot a 189 against Triad, Jerseyville and Civic Memorial on Thursday. Triad won with a 168.

Calli Smith led the Bulldogs with a nine-hole score of 40.