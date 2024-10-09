Hartman becomes NCGA president

Ken Hartman Jr.

Kenneth R. Hartman Jr., a corn farmer from Waterloo, began his term last week as president of the National Corn Growers Association.

Hartman is keenly aware of the current economic challenges corn growers face and says he wants to push for passage of a robust farm bill, expand markets and address tariffs that are being placed on ag supplies and passed on to farmers.

He also stressed the need to extend consumer access to higher blends of ethanol. Key to accomplishing these goals, he said, is building relationships.

“My theme as president is ‘Building Bridges,’ Hartman said. “We need to build on our ties with existing allies while cultivating new relationships with other organizations inside and outside agriculture. We also need to continue to reach out to policymakers and other leaders who may not represent rural communities but who benefit indirectly from the work of farmers. I strongly believe that coalition building is one of the most effective ways to get things done.”

Hartman, a fifth-generation farmer, operates his Waterloo farm along with his wife Anita, mother Joann and daughter Amanda.

Hartman has extensive experience in advocacy. He served on the NCGA board for six years in a variety of leadership roles, plus he is past president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association and past chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. He is also a member of the Illinois Leadership Council for Ag Education.

In 2021, Hartman was honored by Prairie Farmer magazine with the Master Farmer award for his exceptional agricultural production skills as well as his commitment to family and service.

Hartman takes the reins at NCGA as growers across the Corn Belt face rising input costs and lower commodity prices. To address the issue, Hartman said he will focus on several issues, including advancing ethanol legislation, working with U.S. officials to expand foreign markets and identifying new uses for corn.

NCGA’s board elects a member of the board to serve as president each year. The term begins in early October, the start of NCGA’s fiscal year.