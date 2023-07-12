Gulfstream Aerospace expanding nearby

Gov. JB Pritzker, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced recently that Gulfstream will expand its operations at St. Louis Downtown Airport in St. Clair County – creating 200 new full-time jobs and retaining nearly 500 existing jobs.

New investments will enable the company to increase completions and outfitting operations while investing in modernization at its Cahokia Heights facility.

Through a $28.5 million investment, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. – which designs, develops and services the world’s leading business aircraft – will expand its St. Louis Downtown Airport facility which will enable the company to increase capacity for exterior aircraft painting, furniture installations, avionics integrations and other operations.

The company’s investment will also modernize facilities adding state-of-the-art equipment and tooling while improving energy efficiency and reducing waste.

Once complete, the expansion will bring Gulfstream’s total footprint at St. Louis Downtown Airport to 642,657 square feet.

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit. In 2022, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $1 billion in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

“Every new job created in St. Clair County is worth celebrating, but I’m especially excited about the 200 new jobs that Gulfstream will be creating at their expanded facility,” said State Rep. Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt). “They could have gone anywhere in the country, but they are here because Illinois has the workforce and infrastructure.”

St. Louis Downtown Airport contributes more than $422 million in economic impact for the region annually, including more than 1,500 jobs.

The airport supports recreational and business flying as well as flight instruction.

In April, Pritzker announced a $5.4 million Rebuild Illinois investment in St. Louis Downtown Airport to improve safety, reliability and efficiency while boosting airport business and global competitiveness.

The investment funds a ground run-up and compass calibration pad that include new airfield pavement with jet blast deflectors. The engine run-up will be isolated from airfield operations, reducing noise levels by more than 50 percent and accommodating the airport’s largest aircraft.