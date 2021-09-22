Gregson receives Chamber honor

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Community Service Award Winner: Gordon Gregson, a man who is dedicated to serving the community inside and outside of his work.

After 45 years with State Bank, Gregson will be retiring next spring.

Over his time there, Gregson has worked his way from a bookkeeper to his current position as executive vice president and has seen it expand from one location to five – most recently crossing state lines with its Lindbergh, Mo., location last year.

His secret to professional success? Being as involved in the community as possible.

“I think the clubs and committees help in customer contact,” Gregson said. “(In) knowing people and becoming friends, you get some trust and then get to do some business with them.”

Gregson is a founding member of the Waterloo Foundation for Excellence in Education and has also served as its president and treasurer. Perhaps his most well-known accomplishment with the foundation is starting its annual golf tournament.

Gregson explained when he started the tournament approximately 30 years ago, it was a novel concept for Waterloo.

“There was like one spring tournament when we started the foundation, it wasn’t like there were 10 tournaments a week like there are now,” Gregson said. “It was a pretty nice way to raise money and golf became more popular with more golf courses … Now, it’s pretty common to see them.”

Just last week, Gregson was helping with the Chamber’s tournament. He will continue to be involved in the chamber until his retirement, and just last year he served on the board.

Given this, he said it is especially gratifying to receive the highest honor from the organization he has dedicated much of his time to.

“It’s very, very gratifying,” Gregson said. “I’m very pleased.”

Gregson has also worked heavily with the Waterloo Jaycees, United Way campaign committee and a myriad of other community clubs and organizations.

As his nomination read, “It would be close to impossible to count the number of parades Gordon has walked in or the number of shifts Gordon has worked in various stands at almost every picnic in Waterloo in his time.”

“If I can help out, and I’ve got the time and energy, then let’s do it and let’s go raise a little money for the cause to help others,” he said.

George Obernagel, one of the three past Waterloo Chamber of Commerce presidents who helped choose the 2020 award recipient, said the diversity of Gregson’s community service made him rise to the forefront of the nomination pool.

“I don’t want to shortchange other people, but Gordon showed more stuff that he did over periods of time. He had the most wide range of activities,” Obernagel explained.

Gregson is not the first in his family to receive the high honor. His mother, Jeanette, was the 2009 winner. Gordon said his mother’s sales background instilled the value of building connections with others in him.

Jeanette, who recently celebrated her 94th birthday, said she and Gordon are both very hard workers. However, she is not the only one who influenced Gordon’s drive, she said.

“He has his dad’s habits,” Jeanette said. “If you say ‘I think this should be done,’ a few minutes later Gordon will have it completed. That’s just the way his dad was, while I’d say, ‘Well, I’ll do it after a while.’”

Gordon will be presented with his award Sept. 20 during the Chamber’s annual social at Mr. BBQ. For more information on the social, call 618-939-5300.