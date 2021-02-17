Girls basketball season underway

Pictured, Waterloo’s Ellie Schwehr goes in for a layup during last Tuesday’s win at Red Bud. For more photos from the game, go to republictimes.mycapture.com.

Only one local high school girls basketball team has a winning record in the early going as the season got underway last week.

Waterloo opened with a 50-25 win at Red Bud last Tuesday night. A full court press defense employed by the Bulldogs played fits with the Musketeers early and often.

Waterloo led 22-4 after one quarter and shot 59 percent from the floor for the game. The ‘Dogs shot just 47 percent from the free-throw line, however.

In contrast, Red Bud shot just 15 percent (8-for-53) from the floor.

Bulldogs sophomore Norah Gum led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win. Her teammate, sophomore Sam Lindhorst, added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Weather permitting, Waterloo plays at Jerseyville on Thursday and at Triad on Monday.

Following a season-opening loss last Monday at Marissa, Gibault picked up a 51-48 victory at home over Roxana last Wednesday.

Hawks senior point guard Maddie Davis led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She was 10-for-14 from the free-throw line.

On Thursday, Gibault dropped a 51-47 contest at Althoff. The Hawks shot 60 percent (12-for-20) from three-point range but just 14 percent (3-for-22) from two-point range in the loss.

Kailynne Small led Gibault with 15 points, all on three-pointers. Davis added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks are scheduled to host Father McGivney on Thursday, play at Marquette on Friday and host Metro-East Lutheran on Monday.

Columbia opened its season with a 38-27 loss at Freeburg on Thursday. The Eagles shot just 29 percent from the floor.

Eagles sophomore Karsen Jany posted nine points, six rebounds and four steals.

On Saturday, Columbia lost at Salem, 56-43. The Eagles shot better as a team (44 percent from the floor) but were outscored 17-5 in the third quarter.

Jany led the way again for Columbia with 16 points and six rebounds.

Columbia plays at Breese Central on Thursday, hosts Carlyle on Saturday and hosts Okawville on Monday.

Valmeyer dropped its first two games of the season, 45-20 to Red Bud on Thursday and 54-24 at Marissa on Saturday.

The Pirates shot just 14 percent (6-for-44) from the floor against Red Bud.

Brooke Miller led Valmeyer with 12 points and nine rebounds against Red Bud and nine points against Marissa.

The Pirates host New Athens on Saturday and play at Gibault on Tuesday.

Dupo opened its season with a 36-34 loss to Red Bud on Saturday.

Kassidy Elner led the Musketeers with 15 points against the Tigers, who play at Steeleville on Thursday and host Marissa on Tuesday.