Girl Scouts celebrate cultures around the world

At center, Loretta Graham, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, local troop leader Cara Kettler and Colonel Robert Manning of Waterloo share smiles after Manning presented Kettler with a Courage Coin.

This weekend, local Girl Scout troops brought a taste of the world to the Gibault Catholic High School gymnasium in honor of World Thinking Day.

While Girl Scouts officially designate Feb. 22 as World Thinking Day, locals celebrated the event on Sunday. According to the organization’s website, over 150 countries participate in the “day of international friendship.”

With images of turmoil pervading on TV with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sunday’s event was a breath of fresh air.

Each of the nine local troops participating Sunday picked a country to represent. They subsequently donned attire representing that country, decorated a booth and passed out treats to other troops. They later competed in “Winter Olympics” games on behalf of their adopted countries.

“Basically it’s an international day where the girls think about other Girl Scouts around the world and what impacts their daily lives,” Cara Kettler, Troop 387’s leader, said of the day.

Her troop hosted Sunday’s festivities.

Snacks included churros from Mexico, pizza from Italy and chocolate truffles from France. Girls representing Greece donned togas and laurel wreaths, while the little Daisies representing China dressed in red.

Troop 90, representing Mexico, took the gold medal in the “best snacks” competition.

Each country, or troop, also made their own “swaps,” or “special whatchamacallits affectionately placed somewhere,” in keeping with Girl Scout tradition. These pins commemorated each “country” the girls visited and were placed on the girls’ “passports.”

“It’s kind of like a friendship bracelet idea,” Kettler explained. “They give each other a little something to remember they stopped by that booth.”

After the mini-feast, the girls competed in “Winter Olympic Games,” which included speed skating (weaving around plastic cones in their socks) and ski jumping (a DIY version of Skee Ball).

Pictured, young scouts participate in their version of Winter Olympics in the Gibault Catholic High School gym on Sunday.

“They’re all winners,” Kettler said. “Everybody is going to get an Olympic gold medal today for learning something new.”

Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith also signed a proclamation declaring March 6-12 as Girl Scout Week. Mary Anne Hopper, service unit manager, explained this is the week of the Girl Scouts’ birthday, which is when Juliette Gordon Low held her first Girl Scouts meeting on March 12, 1912.

Hopper said Girl Scouts have proven to be an integral part of the community, from hosting hygiene drives for Human Support Services to placing flags in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery every May.

To ensure the girls witnessed their hard work being honored, the mayor did the proclamation during the closing ceremony.

“We felt like that way all the girls could see this going on. We felt like this was the right time to do it,” Hopper said. “It makes me feel good that they recognize the girls.”

While he was not there Sunday, Hecker Village President Charles Kujawski has also declared March 6-12 as Girl Scout Week.

There was one final surprise of the day – Colonel Robert Manning, currently an Air National Guard officer in the 618th Air Operations Center, wanted to honor Kettler for leading his daughter’s troop.

“Colonel Manning has a daughter in Cara’s troop and they’re new to the troop this year. Back in the fall already, he wanted to give her a coin … in appreciation for all she does,” Hopper explained. “He asked if he could do that and when he could do that and I thought that because all of the girls would be here, that would be the best time to do it.”

The Challenge Coin is traditionally given to those who have faced tribulations, enhanced morale or to honor an achievement within an organization. Over the years, other entities such as law enforcement have begun awarding the coins.

“I feel incredibly honored that he would do this for me,” Kettler said. “I became a troop leader because I wanted my younger daughter Lily to have the same excellent experience that my older daughter Norah had with Girl Scouts. I never imagined that it would become such a passion for me. These girls make my world a better place, and I am incredibly blessed to be able to work with them. They make my heart so full.”