The Republic-Times Team of the week is the Gibault Catholic High School baseball team coached by Andy Skaer. The Hawks (24-14) captured the IHSA Class 1A state title in Peoria over the weekend, downing Goreville on Friday and Henry-Senachwine on Saturday. It was the second state title in the sport for Gibault, which also won it in 2013. Pictured is the team with the Class 1A state title trophy at Dozer Park in Peoria.