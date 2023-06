The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity baseball squad. The Eagles placed second at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament June 2-3 in Peoria following a third place state finish last year. Columbia also tied a program record for wins in a season with 34, matching the 2007 state champion squad. It marked the third 30-win season in CHS baseball history, with the other time being in 2018.