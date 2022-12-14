Gas line struck in Columbia

Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS and Columbia police responded shortly before 7:50 a.m. Wednesday to a gas main that was struck during construction at the rear of the former Immaculate Conception School building in the 300 block of South Metter Street.

An official on scene reported a short time later that the situation was contained to that general area and there was no need for neighboring residences to evacuate.

Ameren was dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

That area of Metter Street along with portions of Madison Street and Liberty Street were closed to traffic as Ameren worked on the gas line.