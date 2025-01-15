Friess, Bryant begin new terms

State Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) and State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) took their respective oaths of office last Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of the 104th General Assembly in Springfield.

Rep. Friess has served the 115th District since 2021, which includes portions of Randolph, Perry, Monroe, Jackson, St. Clair, and Washington counties.

Sen. Bryant serves the 58th Senate District, which is comprised of all or parts of Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, Wayne, and White counties.

“It’s time to get back to work in Springfield,” Friess said. “In this new term, I remain focused on strengthening Illinois’ economy, reducing taxes and regulations, and making Illinois an all-around better place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s time we set partisanship aside and work collaboratively to realize the full potential of our great state.”

In the recently-concluded 103rd General Assembly, Friess served as a member of the House Committees on Public Utilities; Judiciary-Criminal; Elem Sec Ed: School Curriculum Policies; Appropriations-Public Safety; Natural Gas Subcommittee; and State Government Administration.

Constituents with questions or concerns on state issues or ideas may contact Friess’ district office at 618-282-7284.

Bryant has served in the Illinois Senate since 2021 after previously serving in the Illinois House of Representatives. She has served as the Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus since 2023.

“I am truly honored to serve the people of Southern Illinois as their state senator for the next four years,” she said. “This region is full of resilient and hardworking people, and I am dedicated to fighting for their needs and ensuring that Southern Illinois remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

To contact Bryant’s district office, call 618-684-1100.