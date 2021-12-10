Friday morning crash in Columbia

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel were called about 9:20 a.m. Friday to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Police said a 2008 Nissan Sentra was driving north in the right lane of Route 3. A 2018 Ford Focus turned left from southbound Route 3 in front of the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra hit the side of the Ford Focus in the intersection of Route 3 and North Main.

There were no passengers in the vehicles. Both drivers stated they were OK and did not need medical attention.