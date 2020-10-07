Former Columbia Integrity resident dies; region could see eased restrictions

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said Thursday that a former resident of Integrity Healthcare in Columbia died from the novel coronavirus.

That facility transfers its residents who test positive to locations in Carbondale or Alton, as those places have wings for individuals with COVID.

That has caused some problems Wagner said they are ironing out with the state, as those individuals may not be included in their new home county’s numbers.

“We think that some of these numbers are not being counted correctly,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of positives at Integrity that are not counted in our numbers.”

The former Integrity resident who died, according to Wagner, was transferred to a hospital before going to the Carbondale facility.

Eight residents at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo have died from COVID-19 following an outbreak at that facility, per Wagner.

Seven Oak Hill residents died this past week, bringing Monroe County’s overall death toll to 24.

Males and females ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s at Oak Hill have died from the virus.

Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz said spirits at the facility are relatively high given the outbreak.

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in health care,” Koontz said. “It’s difficult to keep spirits and morale high among ourselves and the residents. We’re doing the best we can, and we’re doing pretty good. We’ve got a good group of people here, and we’re going to see this thing through to the end.”

Wagner also said Monday the state confirmed two previously suspected coronavirus deaths. Neither of those were associated with a senior care facility.

One of those individuals fell and died shortly after, while the other had a number of serious health conditions, Wagner said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, a death is attributed to COVID-19 when it is reported as a cause of death, including a “probable” or “presumed” cause. That means complications caused by the virus, like pneumonia, are included in the death count because COVID-19 precipitated those problems.

Wagner said that has happened at Oak Hill, with residents being counted as a COVID death because of the stress it is putting on their bodies and thereby exacerbating other conditions.

Oak Hill has 36 people sick with the virus currently, most of whom are residents of the care center. There are also a few staff members who contracted the illness who live in other counties, so Wagner does not know the total cases at the facility.

About 40 people from Oak Hill have contracted coronavirus in this outbreak, according to Wagner.

Wagner said the outbreak there may be taking a turn.

“It looks like, maybe, they’ve got it pretty much locked down,” he said, noting there were only three new cases at Oak Hill on Tuesday.

Koontz said an Illinois Department of Public Health rapid response team visited the facility last week to check on its response, and it offered no suggestions on how to improve.

“It’s comforting to know that we’re doing the right thing, but at the same time they did note ‘this is a pandemic and this is an outbreak, and it’s going to sweep through your building no matter how hard you try,’” he said. “So we’re just trying to handle it with as much grace and compassion as we can.”

Wagner also pointed out Monday that a few people at the facility have recovered from the virus.

Koontz said Oak Hill is emphasizing those recoveries by playing music over the speakers and having employees applaud residents as they return to their normal abodes.

“We’re trying really hard to celebrate the victories while at the same time understanding that with each loss it just gets more and more difficult to process and to move forward,” he said.

A prayer session took place Thursday outside Oak Hill to show support for all those battling the outbreak. Attendees brought signs of encouragement.

Koontz was happy about the event.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “It’s not your normal fun, lighthearted environment when something so serious is going through the building, so for the community to recognize that and support the residents and the staff, that’s going to mean a ton.”

This outbreak is occurring as Monroe County made the IDPH list for being at the warning level last Friday.

For the week of Sept. 20, Monroe County had 137 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and 726 tests performed (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county passed all other metrics.

“Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings,” the IDPH said in a press release. “Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.”

Wagner noted last week that the county’s numbers have largely gotten worse due to the outbreaks at Oak Hill as well as at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia.

“Our numbers are actually going down in the general public,” he said.

An IDPH mobile testing site will be in Waterloo Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 16-17. The site will be at 901 Illinois Avenue. It is a drive-up site with no appointments being taken.

Monroe County has had 767 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, up 75 from Sept. 29, with most of the new cases being from Oak Hill.

Twelve cases, all among the general public, were reported Thursday and nine cases, all among the general public, were reported Wednesday.

There are 44 active cases and seven residents hospitalized with the virus.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 399 cases (5,935 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 295 cases (2,161 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 30 cases (264 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 7,819 total positive tests and 198 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 94,230 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,010 confirmed cases, 46 of which are active. Thirteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 13,472 people have been tested there.

As of Thursday, the metro east could be one day away from seeing stricter mitigations lifted if its COVID-19 test positivity rate stays where it is or decreases. The rate in Region 4 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan hit 6.1 percent as of Monday, the latest day for which data is available. It must remain below 6.5 percent for the next day in order to have mitigations lifted.

Added mitigations currently in place in Region 4 since the beginning of September include the closure of indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars.

Statewide, there are 310,700 cases of coronavirus and 8,910 deaths, according to the IDPH.

In an exclusive report, the IDPH does not know where many people in the metro east have contracted the virus based on data obtained by the Republic-Times.

Missouri has recorded 137,156 confirmed cases and 2,259 deaths as of Thursday. That includes 24,194 cases in St. Louis County and 7,306 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 7.6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 212,212 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 36.3 million cases of coronavirus and over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.