Fleming gets MLB call

Josh Fleming

Columbia native Josh Fleming is set to make his Major League Baseball debut Sunday as the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound lefty will take the mound at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., as the Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays. The game will be televised nationally on TBS starting at 12:10 p.m.

Fleming, a 2014 graduate of Columbia High School, was a non-roster invitee to the Rays’ big league spring training camp this year and was included on the club’s 60-man roster at the start of the season. He was called up to the main club from the Rays’ alternate training site in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Friday afternoon to take the place of pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 40-man roster. Chirinos suffered a UCL tear that will require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times that Fleming, had “a lot of excitement when he was told’’ about the call-up.

“It will be an exciting game for the Rays and for him, certainly,’’ Cash said. “He showed us enough in spring training. He’s a guy we like.‘’

Fleming was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft following a spectacular pitching career at NCAA Division III Webster University in St. Louis.

“It feels great,” Fleming told the Republic-Times shortly after the Rays picked him in the draft.

Fleming was watching the draft with family, friends and Webster teammates when his name was called.

“They all went crazy when the pick came,” he said. “It was an awesome moment.”

From 2015-17, Fleming set Webster University single-season marks for ERA and strikeouts and allowed the second-lowest batting average for opponents (.165). Additionally, Fleming recorded the lowest career ERA in school history (1.92). He was named 2017 D3Baseball.com Pitcher of the Year.



Fleming, 24, is in his fourth season of professional baseball and was expected to start the season at Triple-A Durham before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the minor league season. He is 22-13 with a 3.40 ERA in 56 games (46 starts) with 214 strikeouts and just 53 walks in his minor league career.



In his senior year at CHS, Fleming went 8-4 with a 1.53 ERA and seven complete games with 91 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched for the Eagles.

CHS head baseball coach Neal O’Donnell said there were early signs of future success for Fleming.

“He was always a guy who threw strikes with a repeatable, fluid delivery,” the coach said. “His changeup was his best pitch when we had him, and his velocity has steadily risen. His control and command of two to three pitches always has made him difficult to hit.”

Josh is the son of Lori and Mark Fleming of Columbia. He has an older brother, Zach, and younger sister, Elizabeth.