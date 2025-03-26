Fired city employee fires back

Jason Goff

The recent termination of a City of Waterloo employee following a missed test with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at the city’s new water plant and a subsequent social media fallout is being challenged by the union representing him.

As previously reported, city underground utilities employees Alex Bishop and Jason Goff were placed on paid suspension after the city received an IEPA violation after it did not submit a required water sample in time for the month of December, which is when the new water plant went online.

The city has said this issue was rectified with the IEPA, and all subsequent tests have been submitted successfully and passed.

Bishop resigned a short time after his suspension to accept a similar position elsewhere.

Goff was terminated by the city on Feb. 21 per an official notice obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

In this memo, signed by Waterloo Public Works Director JR Landeck the city cited “dereliction of duty and/or insubordination” related to the collection of water samples in December and January, violations of the city’s personnel policy manual, and “unethical or dishonest conduct in failing to be truthful during the investigation of potential misconduct.”

Goff had served as an underground utilities operator with the City of Waterloo since 2001.

As a member of the AFSCME union, Goff had the option to appeal this termination through the grievance process.

Per AFSCME Council 31 staff representative Matthew Whalen, two grievances were filed over Goff’s termination.

The first grievance is for wrongful termination, with the other for harassment of a union official – that being for the city’s alleged treatment of Goff.

“The City of Waterloo’s decision to terminate Jason Goff is a blatant violation of worker rights, contractual obligations, and the public trust,” AFSCME Local 39 said in a statement issued to the Republic-Times. “Mr. Goff’s termination is not only unjust – it is retaliatory. As union president, Mr. Goff courageously advocated against the city’s reckless outsourcing of critical water operations to Certop, a private contractor. When that outsourcing led to an EPA violation due to mismanagement, the city scapegoated Mr. Goff instead of holding itself accountable.”

Whalen said the city issued a response denying these grievances, which moved the matter to arbitration. An independent arbitrator’s ruling in this matter, once it is made, is binding.

The desired result for the union in this process is to have Goff’s employment reinstated, but there are various other possible remedies that could be handed down.

“The city failed to oversee Certop, resulting in missed water safety tests,” the union’s statement reads. “The city provided no direction or communication about sampling duties, which were explicitly listed in Certop’s contract. Instead of ensuring compliance, the city created confusion and left critical public health responsibilities unfulfilled.”

When reached for comment on this matter, Mayor Stan Darter said “this is a personnel matter, and the city cannot respond at this time.”

The union’s statement went on to mention that Goff’s termination comes following a first-time allegation with no prior warnings.

“This termination coincides with contentious contract negotiations and the employer’s history of hostility toward Mr. Goff as President of Local 39,” the statement reads. “This is not just about one worker. It is about a pattern of union-busting, outsourcing failures, and disregard for the safeguards that protect our community’s water. The city prioritized privatization over transparency, then punished a loyal employee for its own mismanagement. We request the city immediately reinstate Jason Goff with full back pay, benefits and seniority. We further call for a commitment to prioritize public health over politics. AFSCME Local 39 will never stop fighting for workers’ rights and the public good. Waterloo’s families deserve better than leaders who silence dissent and endanger their safety.”

AFSCME previously filed a grievance against the city following its decision via council vote in September to hire Certop Inc. – a contract water operating company out of Clinton County – for operation, maintenance and management of its new water plant.

This decision came about following AFSCME union contract negotiations last summer involving the city’s underground utilities employees, after which some of these employees voiced frustration that this work was not kept in-house.

The $30 million state-of-the-art plant located in Valmeyer was facilitated and designed by Artesian of Pioneer Water Systems, with HMG Engineers overseeing construction and Korte & Luitjohan Contractors building the facility.

As reported in September, the city had offered a union contract that included a new water lead position (city employee) to operate the new plant when it went online.

AFSCME union members voted to reject that contract offer due to the cost of living adjustment not being desirable.

The city responded with a contract offer that excluded city employees from operating the new water plant but did meet the financial standards of AFSCME members.

AFSCME union membership voted to accept that offer – with a standing objection about water plant operations – and the contract was signed by both parties last June.

The grievance regarding Certop – which is also in arbitration – has still not been settled through the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

In what was the shortest aldermanic term ever for Waterloo, Goff won the Ward 3 council seat vacated by mayor-elect Darter in the April 2023 election but resigned two months later due to the incompatibility of being both an employee and alderman.

Tina Charron was appointed by the mayor to serve in Goff’s place on the council. She is now running unopposed for a four-year Ward 3 term in the April 1 election.

Incumbent Ward 3 Alderman Kyle Buettner is seeking the two-year term on the council that was created in the wake of Goff’s resignation. Buettner is facing a challenge from Jason Jones Sr. on April 1.