Park board talks pool, camp, foundation

With a major referendum concerning the possible construction of a pool on the April ballot, the Waterloo Park District Board discussed several matters at its March meeting, also hearing from multiple constituents.

The first of three guests to speak introduced himself as Ed Siemers, who spoke chiefly about the pool referendum, simply urging members of the board against bringing in funds from the City of Waterloo to help pay for such a project as was done with the Waterloo Community Splash Pad.

As previously reported, the city extended support to the Waterloo Park District as the splash pad project encountered difficulties, the cost ballooning amid the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the project in 2019. The city initially pledged $200,000 from its video gambling tax revenue in 2023, with another $200,000 added later.

“With the way the splash pad was handled and how there was cost overruns, is this board going to – if there are cost overruns – run to the city, like how you got $400,000,” Siemers said. “I just would ask that you wouldn’t do that because there’s a lot of money involved, and there’s not enough answers about this pool project.”

Park District Attorney Paul Schimpf, having previously noted that commissioners would be unable to respond directly to any questions, spoke up to reiterate the fact the April 1 ballot referendum item would simply give the park district the authority to borrow $6 million in bonds for a pool.

The referendum passing would not mandate the park district build a pool.

Siemers went on to acknowledge the impact the pandemic had on the splash pad’s cost, reiterating his request the district handle any project itself as the city has its own matters to handle.

He also referenced how former Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk was volunteered by the city to help manage the project.

Waterloo Alderman Jim Trantham, who serves as the city’s liaison to the park district, noted in response to Siemers how beneficial it was that Birk was able to help with the project. He also concurred with Siemers on the matter of city and park district overlap, saying he’s heard several constituents indicate they “feel like they’re being taxed twice” between the two entities.

Next to speak was Anna Bulman, a junior at Waterloo High School who spoke on behalf of her Girl Scout troop to request the use of Konarcik Park for an upcoming summer camp as they’ve done for several years.

Bulman expressed her plans to oversee the week-long day camp as the project to receive her Gold Award as was done by Cara Kettler last year.

“This year, our theme is ‘whodunit’ so it’ll be detective and mystery themed, and we’re planning on having four visitors come in to go along with that,” Bulman said.

Butler spoke further about daily themes for the camp, from having a magician perform to discussing forensic science. She also hopes to have some police K-9 units make an appearance one day.

She also noted her interest in contributing something sustainable to the park as part of her Gold Award project, asking the board and Park District Superintendent Don Prater if she would be able to put together a collection of stepping stones or do something similar at Konarcik.

The board unanimously approved for scouts to have the park reserved for their camp, with Prater likewise voicing approval and Park Board President Mary Gardner particularly voicing her support.

“We love that you use the park,” Gardner said. “We absolutely love it, and you guys are always organized, you pick up, and it’s great for your guys’ organization.”

Also addressing the board was Jason Stiebel, who explained he lives near the splash pad. He requested that some change be made to at least one of the lights at the facility as his backyard and patio face lighting each night, with the light also shining inside his bedroom and the rest of his house.

Stiebel added his backyard has flooded severely since the splash pad was constructed off Rogers Street – to the point he has lost at least one tree as the tiering of the park has caused high water to pool, taking an exceptionally long time to clear.

With Stiebel leaving as the public comment portion of the meeting ended, the board and Prater spoke briefly later in the meeting about the matter, and it was noted the lights had already been adjusted as requested shortly after the splash pad was constructed.

Park Board Vice President Michael Nolte also made note that the city’s zoning administration likely would have had an issue with splash pad construction plans would it have posed a risk of flooding nearby property.

The meeting featured another guest speaker as part of an agenda item, that being Lisa Pecha with the recently established Park Board Foundation.

Noting this foundation is made up of both citizens and members of the park board, Pecha offered an overview of the group and its goals.

“The purpose of the Park Board Foundation is to raise some funds and build programs or ways to enhance our parks,” Pecha said. “We’ve got wonderful parks, and we’d like to do more with them, but we’re starting small… We want to draw attention to how wonderful our local parks are. We also want to generate more community involvement.”

With a fairly limited amount of funds at the moment, Pecha expressed her hopes for the foundation and its support to grow, taking a queue from other towns and their park events to put together star gazing evenings, fitness programs and art events.

The immediate plan is to host a series of “Family Fun Day in the Park” events, with the first one taking place at Zimmer Park and featuring a number of activities including beachball volleyball, gaga ball, ring toss games and a spring planting station where folks can do some gardening and bring it home with them.

The event is set to take place April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a rain date of May 10.

With the foundation hoping to become self-sufficient and ultimately supporting the park district in time, Pecha requested assistance from the board in order to put together advertising for the event.

With banners and signs anticipated to cost a total of $255, the board approved a $300 limit to be provided.

Other matters addressed by the board included discussion of a vending machine being placed at Lakeview Park by Kevin Schreckenberg. It was noted that a vending machine had previously been at the park roughly 15 years ago but had been removed as it was vandalized.

Gardner reported that signs for the Konarcik Park disc golf course had come in and will soon be put up, with progress continuing on a related kiosk.

The board addressed and approved several policy items focused on communication, meeting procedures and the district attorney providing legal support to the Park Board Foundation as needed.

Prater spoke about an issue with an apparent water leak at the dog park, though it was determined to actually be someone filling up a portable tank as the problem was solved by locking up the hydrant.

Gardner spoke early in the meeting about reaching out to Rain Drop Products to hear more about the elusive barn feature for the splash pad, the company having been quite silent on the matter as Commissioner Gina Pfund has reached out to them via email.