Fire call east of Waterloo

Republic-Times- July 3, 2024

Three local departments responded shortly before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle on fire inside a garage attached to a residence east of Waterloo.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Konarcik Road near Orlet Road. Responding agencies included the Hecker, Waterloo and Red Bud fire departments.

All occupants of the residence safely evacuated the home. The vehicle was reported to be fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival.

Waterloo firefighters cleared the scene at 11:30 p.m., with Hecker firefighters clearing the scene at 12:20 a.m.

Hecker Fire Chief Kevin Biffar said the fire was contained to the garage. Biffar reported minor smoke damage to the house, though no injuries were sustained.

He added that the homeowner said he’d heard a noise coming from the garage, only to discover the car on fire.

