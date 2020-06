The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday to the report of an electrical fire inside the lobby of First National Bank of Waterloo at 228 S. Main Street.

Initial dispatch reports indicated an extinguisher was used prior to firefighter arrival and the fire was believed to be out. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters were on scene for just a short period of time before returning to the station.