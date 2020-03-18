Fire call at Hopskeller

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded to a call for a report of chimney on fire at Hopskeller Brewing Company in Waterloo shortly before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday .

The fire was quickly contained.

Hopskeller was heavily damaged by a chimney fire in October 2016, resulting massive repairs before reopening in late 2017.

Hopskeller offered an update on its Facebook page. “We are just fine. Our pizza oven fan shot craps, which led to some smokiness. Thanks to our neighbors at Outsider for bringing this to our attention, to the Waterloo Fire Department for their speedy response and to the Waterloo Illinois Police Department for getting here so quickly. All is well, and everyone is safe. But for obvious reasons, we will not be open until we have a new exhaust fan in place. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused for your plans tonight!”