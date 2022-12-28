FEMA flood map open house in Columbia

Local, state and federal officials are working to reduce the impacts of severe weather and natural disasters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold an in-person open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at The View at 11 South, 1000 11 South, Columbia, to answer Monroe County residents about flood risk and flood insurance.

FEMA, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and Monroe County community officials invite residents to join them at the Open House for any length of time.

Experts at the open house will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance. They can also explain floodplain development regulations and the mapping process. Residents can meet with experts one-on-one to look at their own addresses on the new maps. They will learn about their specific risk. They will also learn ways to help prevent flood loss.

Once in effect, the maps will inform flood insurance rates and local floodplain management rules adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA urges public officials to use the maps to help with planning and to prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.

Property owners, realtors, lenders and insurance agents will benefit from this chance to learn more about flood risk and hazard mitigation in Monroe County.

Residents can view preliminary versions of the flood insurance study report and the flood insurance rate maps at hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload.