Felony charge after man drives away from traffic stop

A Columbia man was charged with a felony after he drove away from a traffic stop Sunday evening in Columbia.

At about 8:15 p.m., a Columbia police officer attempted to pull over a white Mercedes on South Main Street near Centerville Road for a traffic violation. The vehicle stopped near the entrance to Oerter Park at Route 3 and Gall Road, after which the officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle on suspicion of DUI.

The driver, Mark Frierdich, 61, of Columbia, refused this command and drove away from the officer, police said. The vehicle was located a short time later at Frierdich’s residence in the 400 block of Burroughs Road, but police were unable to make contact with Frierdich.

Monday morning, Frierdich came to the Columbia police station, where he was charged with felony obstructing justice, fleeing and eluding police, improper lane usage and improper use of registration.