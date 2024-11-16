Fatal fire near Columbia

An old red caboose that served as a home caught fire early Saturday afternoon just north of Columbia in rural St. Clair County and resulted in a fatality.

The Columbia Volunteer Fire Department responded about 12:30 p.m. to a fully involved structure fire in the 1200 block of Mule Road. Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance as firefighters drove to the scene.

The structure – a Missouri Pacific Lines caboose that was converted into living quarters and had been used in that capacity for decades – appeared to be a total loss.

Firefighters learned upon arrival that the residence was occupied at the time of the fire. A coroner’s official was requested to the scene.

Assisting the CVFD at the scene were the Prairie du Pont, Millstadt and Dupo fire departments, Columbia EMS and Columbia Police Department. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to lead the investigation into the fire.

The victim was identified as Robert K. “Kenny” Euge, 75. He was a Vietnam War veteran.