Fallen officer returns home



Pictured is the procession of police cars escorting Jason Roscow as they pass by a group of first responders who gathered at the Phillips 66 gas station west of Red Bud to recognize him Friday night.

Communities in Southern Illinois and Nevada have felt a tremendous loss with the death of Jason Roscow, a native of Prairie du Rocher who was a 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

As previously reported, Roscow lost his life Feb. 4 as he was responding to a call of a suspect wielding a gun and pointing it at another citizen.

After attempts to make contact with the suspect were ignored and he fled, Roscow located the suspect, and his commands for the suspect to show his hands were also ignored.

Gunfire was exchanged, and both the suspect and Roscow were shot, with his fellow officers providing aid until medical personnel arrived to rush him to University Medical Center, though he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Through his nearly two decades with the North Las Vegas Police Department, Roscow served in the traffic division for several years before returning to his original role in patrol operations early last year.

Prior to his service as an officer, he served in the Air Force, being stationed worldwide – including South Korea, Iraq and Kuwait.

Even before joining the military, however, Roscow demonstrated a passion toward service as he volunteered with the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department.

Many of Roscow’s friends and colleagues have expressed fond sentiments and praise toward him and his service in the two weeks since his death, with the North Las Vegas Police Department recognizing him and his exceptional service in a number of Facebook posts.

Roscow has also been recognized in both his Nevada and Illinois home communities, most notably with several funeral processions as his body was ultimately transported to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairie du Rocher.

The first of these processions took place in North Las Vegas, but Monroe County also recognized Roscow as he arrived at Lambert International Airport and was transported south to Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Fire trucks and other first responder units set up at multiple points along Route 3, waving American flags as the procession of emergency vehicles escorted Roscow’s body Friday evening.

The final procession took place Sunday morning as Roscow’s body was transported to Prairie du Rocher for his visitation and funeral.

A funeral Mass took place Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rocher, with Rev. Sebastian Ukoh leading the services alongside former St. Joseph’s priest Daniel Jurek, who also presented the Homily.

During his Homily, Jurek offered comfort and reassurance for Roscow’s family and friends while also speaking to the tremendous impact Roscow had on those around him.

“I think the task that God gave him was to be a protector, and he did that in the military and in North Las Vegas. A protector of the people,” Jurek said.

Several members of Roscow’s family spoke with the Republic-Times following his funeral.

His father Ervin Roscow recalled the time Jason spent outside with his cousins and friends as a boy.

His oldest sister Bridget Rider emphasized how much of a country boy he was all through his life, playing in the creek as a kid and going on to enjoy hunting quite a bit.

Bridget also spoke to Jason’s interest in sports, particularly skiing, which she said was an interest he developed through his time in the military.

She further noted her brother’s love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

His mother Ann Roscow discussed how his career was seemingly influenced a great deal by his family.

As she said, Ervin and Michael – Jason’s brother – served in the Air Force, leading to Jason wanting to follow suit.

Similarly, Ann mentioned how her grandfather served as a police officer in Prairie du Rocher, inspiring Jason to do so as well.

Of course, the biggest factor in Jason’s career would seem to be his penchant for service, something his family members were more than happy to discuss.

Ervin recalled a story he’d heard about an interaction Jason had with a homeless woman during his time as an officer.

With a patrolman finding her caring for three children, Jason took it upon himself to see that they got a hotel room before getting them to special services to receive help.

“He was a man of great integrity,” Ervin said. “Although his death was very tragic, he lived his dream of being a police officer. That’s all he ever wanted to do.”

Bridget also offered an anecdote from Jason’s time in North Las Vegas, as she said he always kept a stuffed animal or toy for the sake of any children who might be on the scene of an incident he was responding to.

Ervin and Ann spoke to his overall friendliness and passion for people, with Ann remarking that no one had a bad thing to say about him.

“He enjoyed life. He enjoyed people,” Ervin said. “He’d do anything for anybody.”

Jason’s overall sense of generosity was also emphasized by his parents and oldest sister, as Ann noted he was always willing to give of his time to help those around him.

“He was always ready to help,” Ann said. “If anybody needed help in any which way, he was always there. At work, off work, with neighbors, family… He had friends all over, and they considered him family. He was just that kind of a man.”

Rider spoke similarly of her “baby baby brother,” describing him as “soft hearted.”

“Since he was a little kid, he took care of everybody,” Rider said. “If we all needed anything done, even as older kids, he would help us out. There wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody. If he could do it, he did it. Whatever was asked of him… ‘Yes, I’ll be there. Yes, I’ll get it done.’ And he did.”

Ervin also spoke about Jason’s love for his two sons Graysen and Andrew and how cherished they were to him.

He also offered praise for his son as he was a protector. Ervin remarked how he had been awarded a medal of honor by the police department, and he also recalled an anecdote of Jason stopping a case of bullying when he was younger.

“They called him a hero and a protector, and that he was,” Ervin said. “He was just a kind and gentle man.”