Event focuses on banned books

A local activism group known as Waterloo Listens is hoping to highlight the issue of censorship during a banned book event taking place at Morrison-Talbott Library.

“Open Books, Open Hearts, Open Minds” is planned for this Saturday from 1-3 p.m., offering a multi-session workshop for adults and young adults to discuss specific banned and challenged books.

The event will also offer a youth workshop for kids to participate in crafts and age-appropriate guided discussions about why some books are challenged.

Also in one of the workshops, local “celebrity” readers will be sharing passages from banned or challenged books.

The event comes as libraries and librarians across the country face backlash for hosting books with content some deem controversial, including certain LGBTQ and race-centric material.

Amanda Chase and Amanda Schweigert of Waterloo Listens both spoke to their desire to help support local libraries, Morrison-Talbott in particular.

Both Schweigert and Chase mentioned that they had heard about small acts of vandalism in area libraries – such as damaged or hidden books – largely but not exclusively impacting books with queer subject matter.

“I think there were a lot of people in Waterloo Listens that wanted to both really support the local library and their efforts toward inclusivity and toward education about a variety of social issues and social justice issues,” Schweigert said. “As people of any age are trying to learn about these topics, it’s very unfortunate that other people in various communities across the country are trying to keep that from happening and keep people from learning about different types of people.”

Schweigert also mentioned two specific books – “The Color Purple” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” – that will be featured at the event.

She emphasized the importance of these books both as ways for people to relate to the struggles of others and as places people can see and better understand their own lived experiences.

Chase echoed this sentiment, saying the “attempted censorship of literature through book challenges and bans in our school and libraries limits our ability to be empathetic toward others.”

She also spoke more broadly about the importance of free access to information both as an attorney and mother.

“I want my kids to be able to access information and to have resources available,” Chase said. “I love our library. Morrison-Talbott is a terrific resource. Whenever we’ve gone to the library for more resources on a topic, they’ve immediately help us access them.”

While some libraries across the country have experienced heated conflict for hosting books some conservative groups consider inappropriate, local libraries have been far more calm.

Columbia Public Library Assistant Director Crystal Snyder said there have been some instances of queer books being turned around in order to hide their titles.

In contrast, Snyder also noted that after a local author released a book about her transgender daughter, a substantial part of the community expressed their support of her.

She emphasized that the library tries to cater to the wide variety of individuals who make up its surrounding community.

“We do our best to represent the community that we serve as far as we choose things for our collection,” Snyder said. “Because our patronage covers views from all spectrums and people’s opinions when it comes to censorship are different in every community, I would say that, naturally, some people in the community might not be happy with some books in the library, but we do our best to represent our entire community, and we don’t just represent the popular views of the community.”

Millstadt Library Director Nichole Lauko offered a similar perspective, saying some books in the library have wound up hidden, but the community in general is largely quite supportive of their local library.

“Most of our patrons are very much for the banned books,” Lauko said. “They get excited when they see one that comes in. We get a big banned book display, and people, one, were shocked that so many books were banned and, two, they’re very supportive of all of these novels.”

Morrison-Talbott Library Director Jamie Wratchford said they also try to cater to all parts of their community.

“We strive to provide a diverse and balanced collection of materials and a welcoming environment for all,” Wratchford said. “We do not censor materials, but rather make materials available and respect the rights of parents and individuals to choose the materials that are useful and appropriate for themselves and their families.”

Wratchford also noted that the event is entirely organized by Waterloo Listens, with the library merely hosting just like any other non-profit and civic organization. She added the views expressed at such meetings and events don’t necessarily reflect those of the library.

For more information on Saturday’s event, email waterloolistens@gmail.com.