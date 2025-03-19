EEOC seeks to drop suit against farm

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has moved to dismiss a discrimination suit against the Sis-Bro pig weaning business of rural New Athens.

Per an article in the Madison-St. Clair Record, an EEOC attorney stated he filed the motion “in light of recent administration policy changes.”

This attorney stated further litigation might be inconsistent with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order “defending women from and restoring biological truth.”

The EEOC asked Senior U.S. District Judge Phil Gilbert to allow 30 days for the person who alleged discrimination, former Sis-Bro employee Natasha Figueroa, to renew her intervention in the case.

Sis-Bro, located on Klein School Road, belongs to siblings Clare Schilling and Drew Schilling, who operate it on their family farm. Sis-Bro weans pigs from their mothers and provides a diet that prepares them for farm life.

The EEOC sued Sis-Bro last year, claiming it violated the rights of Figueroa on the basis of transgender status.

Sis-Bro moved to dismiss the complaint, but the judge denied that motion in August.