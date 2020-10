The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a single vehicle crash with injury and possible entrapment on Gall Road at North Moore Street.

The vehicle was reported to be off the roadway and into the woods.

Waterloo police said the driver was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.