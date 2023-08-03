Early morning crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- August 3, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1:45 a.m. Thursday to the report of a crash involving a car striking a pole in the 200 block of North Moore Street in Waterloo.

The Waterloo Fire Department joined Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Police Department in responding to the incident.

Police said a 17-year-old male driving a 2001 Buick Century struck a utility pole at that location. The driver sustained only minor injuries and did not require medical transport from the scene, police said.

