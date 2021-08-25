Eagles ready to reload

Pictured is the 2021 Columbia High School football squad, front row, from left, Alizjah Jarvis, Drew Megginson, Owen Brewer, Jay Mistler, Kyle McConachie, Drew Stumpf, Grant Mathany, Jason Kuchinski, Colin Cygan and Dylan Hankins; second row: Mason Voegele, Carter Hicks, Mason Schnable, Brennan Weik, Tom Koenigstein, Zack Wetzel, Dominic Voegele, Jeremiah Bueltemann, Hayden Habermehl and Riley Klevorn; third row: Anthony Antonas, Xander Heck, Owen Woodcock, Maddox Stephan, Joe Kish, Peyton Andrews, McClain Cerminn, Chase DeQuasie, Cater Toal and Stephan Hixson; back row: Tyler Clark, Brandon Jackson, Sam Denny, Braxton Bosch, Shaun Horn, Hayden Hrdlicka and Dalton Rainwater.

The Columbia High School football program is synonymous with winning.

The Eagles went 5-1 this past spring in a shortened season due to COVID, and are 23-4 over the past three seasons.

In 21 seasons as head coach, Scott Horner’s record at Columbia is 156-61. That is a .719 winning percentage.

In fact, the last losing season for the Eagles came back in 2010 when they went 4-5.

Columbia always looks to reload rather than rebuild, and this fall is no exception.

Although multiple key players have departed due to graduation, several returning players from the spring will be expected to be the next men up this season.

Running the offense will be junior quarterback Dominic Voegele. The 6-foot-2 righthander was 35-for-50 passing with 418 yards and six touchdown passes to just one interception last season. He also ran for six TDs, caught one TD pass and had a return TD.

One of Voegele’s main targets – either through the air or on the ground – will be senior wide receiver/running back Kyle McConachie. He scored six total TDs last season.

Protecting these skill players is essential, and Columbia has three returning players on the offensive line: seniors Owen Brewer and Grant Mathany and junior Tom Koenigstein.

Another key returner on offense is senior tight end/fullback Jay Mistler.

On defense, Voegele, Brewer and junior defensive lineman Mason Schnable are the key returners. Voegele had three interceptions and a fumble recovery last season. Brewer had two sacks and a fumble recovery last season.

Newcomers to varsity this season who will be counted on to keep up that winning tradition are senior wide receiver Drew Megginson, senior running back Alizjah Jarvis, junior wide receiver/defensive end Carter Hicks and sophomore linebackers Sam Denny and Brandon Jackson.

Horner listed depth and overall experience as potential weaknesses for this season, and added that Columbia’s schedule “will be as tough as it has been.”

There are three Class 5A schools on the schedule (Mascoutah, Waterloo and Jerseyville), along with six Class 4A schools.

“Breese Central, Freeburg, Salem and Alton Marquette should all be very solid,” Horner said.

In addition to the yearly Monroe County rivalry showdown at Waterloo on Sept. 3, Columbia most certainly has an Oct. 15 date with Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central circled on its calendar.

Breese Central handed the Eagles their only loss this spring, 18-12, in Breese.