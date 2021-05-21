Dupo man charged in Belleville battery

Gary W. Thompson

A Dupo man was charged this week following a domestic battery early Thursday in Belleville.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 303 Carlyle East apartment complex in unincorporated Belleville for a battery in progress.

On scene, deputies found a 49-year-old female in the parking lot who said she had been attacked outside and then inside by her ex-boyfriend. Police said the suspect had strangled the victim and implied he was armed with a gun. He took the woman’s truck and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

At about 8 a.m. Thursday, deputies searched an address on Firecreek Drive in Dupo for the suspect and found he was in the residence but refused to come out. A perimeter was set up and deputies spoke with the suspect via loudspeaker.

After about two hours, the suspect came partially out of the door and a taser was deployed to take him into custody.

The victim’s truck was located a few blocks from the scene of the initial incident on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville.

Charged in the case is Gary W. Thompson, 55, of Dupo, with felony aggravated domestic battery (strangulation), felony criminal trespass to a residence (people present), domestic battery, violation of an order of protection and resisting arrest.

He remains in the St. Clair County Jail on $150,000 bond.