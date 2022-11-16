Dupo interchange moving forward

Pictured is an aerial photo with markings to show where a proposed interchange is to be constructed on I-255 near Dupo.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said last week an extensive effort to build a new interchange on I-255 is nearing the finish line.

He expects to see construction ramping up in 2023 – despite delays caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and the complicated process of adding a new interchange on the federal interstate system.

“This major improvement to our transportation infrastructure is one of the largest road projects in Southern Illinois, and for a municipality the size of the Village of Dupo to be the sponsoring agency is truly remarkable,” he said. “In partnership with county, state and federal agencies, we are creating an outstanding project that will significantly benefit residents and visitors.”

Wilson also reported engineering plans, specifications and estimates are approximately 90 percent complete and should be finished in the first half of 2023.

Some construction activities, including demolition of structures in the project location, are underway. Sixteen residential relocations are also complete.

Right-of-way acquisition (acquiring the land needed for the project) is nearing completion with 80 percent of the remaining ROW parcels either being purchased or having the required paperwork executed.

“There is a tremendous amount of work involved in a project of this complexity,” said Wilson. “With the travel-time savings, new development opportunities and safety improvements, this project will be a game-changer for our community and will provide great benefit to our residents,” he added.

The project has been in the works for over a decade, getting a big boost in 2019 when the State of Illinois announced it has allocated $33 million of state and federal funds for the project.

The proposed diamond interchange would connect to Davis Street Ferry Road – eliminating the current Dupo exits at Main Street – with the goal of facilitating industrial and commercial growth in the area.