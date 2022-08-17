Dupo fire chief retires after 22 years

Kurt Johnson

Longtime Dupo Fire Chief Kurt Johnson recently retired following 22 years in the position.

Johnson first joined the department in 1981, later being chosen for the position of fire chief.

There have been a number of changes he’s seen during his four decades with the department, including additional training requirements and a large increase in the time investment necessary to be a firefighter.

Along with those changes, he’s seen plenty of people come and go from the department. Johnson added that he’ll miss the folks he’ll be leaving, but he will still come in to visit here and there.

Johnson’s seen a lot on the job, including a large train derailment and a trench collapse in just the last few years. But he’s been able to stay positive through the experiences.

“The whole situation was fun,” Johnson said. “I mean, you had to make fun out of it or you drove yourself crazy.”

Even with those rough encounters and plenty of fires, when Johnson was asked about the worst part of the job, he said paperwork was what he’ll miss the least.

“As fire chief, within the past 10 years, 15 years, I mean, it’s just paperwork after paperwork after paperwork,” Johnson said. “You spend days doing paperwork because everybody wants a copy of everything.”

Johnson also said that he’s seen a decline in staffing at the volunteer fire department over the last few years. He recalled having 48 people on the team when he started. That number is now down to about 20.

Johnson said more volunteers would certainly help, but even with a significantly smaller team than in the past, “we do what we gotta do.”

Johnson – who is retiring primarily due to a recent move out of the Dupo fire district – said he currently isn’t certain what he and his wife plan on doing in the future once his wife retires as well.

“Who knows what we’ll do?” Johnson said. “I have two kids and three grandkids right now. Spend some time with them and see what the years bring.”

Stepping in for Johnson as chief is Kelly Schaffer, who’s been with the department for the past few years.

Schaffer said he’s honored by the opportunity.

Originally from Columbia, he said his grandfather was once Columbia’s fire chief, so the fire service has been a part of his life for a long time.

Schaffer commented that Johnson was “a great leader,” and added he’ll be the first person Schaffer calls when he’s looking for help.

“It was an honor to work under him, be under his command, and it’s an honor to replace him,” Schaffer said. “I’ve got big shoes to fill.”