Emergency personnel responded about 5 p.m. Sunday to a report of a young child possibly drowning on a property in the 5200 block of Bluff Road near Valmeyer.

The victim, a 6-year-old, was eventually able to resume breathing and was transported by Monroe County EMS to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

Initial reports were that a registered nurse on scene administered CPR to revive the child.