Drake Downing | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- August 24, 2023

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is baseball player Drake Downing. The former Waterloo High School pitching standout was recently selected unanimously to the Prospect League 2023 Eastern Conference All-Star Team as voted on by the conference’s eight field managers. Downing, a righthander who plays for Maryville University, went 6-1 in 16 appearances (two starts) with one save, a 1.85 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched this summer for the Normal Cornbelters. 

