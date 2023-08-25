Drake Downing | Athlete of the Week
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is baseball player Drake Downing. The former Waterloo High School pitching standout was recently selected unanimously to the Prospect League 2023 Eastern Conference All-Star Team as voted on by the conference’s eight field managers. Downing, a righthander who plays for Maryville University, went 6-1 in 16 appearances (two starts) with one save, a 1.85 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched this summer for the Normal Cornbelters.