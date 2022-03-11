Donovan Knuckles | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bullodgs hockey player Donovan Knuckles. The senior captain finished third in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association regular season in scoring with 52 goals and 26 assists this winter. Knuckles was a key part of a Raging Bulldogs team that advanced to the MVCHA finals. Knuckles recently signed with the Peoria Mustangs of the North American Tier III Hockey League for the 2022-23 season. The NA3HL serves as one of the top training grounds for hockey in the country.