Avery Smith | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School sophomore Avery Smith, who wrestles for Red Bud High School through a cooperative agreement. Smith, at 120 pounds, placed fourth at the first ever IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in Bloomington. Smith opened the tourney with a win over Vanessa Torres of Chicago Curie, followed by a loss to Freeport’s Cadence Diduch. Smith then defeated Stejah Allen of Joliet West, Pyper Wood of Normal Community and Ireland McCain of Round Lake before falling in the third place match to Hannah Suboni-Kaufman of Park Ridge (Maine East).