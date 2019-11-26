Donavan Bieber | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School football standout Donavan Bieber. The senior running back received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention recognition after rushing for 1,071 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 123 receiving yards and two TDs. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry this season and rushed for 2,232 yards in his CHS career. Bieber recently announced he has committed to continue his football playing days as a preferred walk-on with Northern Illinois University upon graduation this spring.