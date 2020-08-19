Dollar General coming to Valmeyer

Pictured is demolition work underway on the future site of Dollar General in Valmeyer.

It appears a Dollar General store is coming to Valmeyer.

The developer, Scott Hubbard Construction, officially closed on the shuttered car wash property on South Meyer Avenue across from Corner Pub last week, and demolition of the car wash began this week with plans to build Dollar General on the lot.

Valmeyer Village Administrator Dennis Knobloch said the Valmeyer Village Board and its Architectural Review Committee are reviewing final plans, so construction of the Dollar General should be on the horizon.

“At this point there is not an official scheduled date of completion or opening,” Knobloch said.