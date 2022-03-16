Dillon waives preliminary hearing

In a brief court appearance, a Columbia man accused of drug-induced homicide waived his right to a preliminary hearing last Wednesday.

Derek Dillon, 35, is charged with the Class X felony in connection with the October 2021 death of Waterloo resident Clayton Augustine.

He is also charged with possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams), a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class 4 felony.

With Dillon stating his wish to waive his preliminary hearing and that he had discussed this with his attorney, Arthur Morris, Judge Jeff Watson ordered that a plea of not guilty be entered in court records.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer will prosecute the case.

Dillon is currently residing at the Monroe County Jail. His bail was set at $300,000 with a 10 percent cash bond, court records indicate.

A case management conference is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the Monroe County Courthouse.