Death under investigation in Columbia

The death of a man found deceased in his Columbia apartment Wednesday morning is being investigated, though no foul play is suspected.

Police were called to conduct a welfare check for a man in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive. The resident of the apartment, 42-year-old Steven J. Webster, was pronounced deceased by Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill at 9:35 a.m.

“Cause and manner of death is pending at this time as we will be awaiting toxicology results,” Hill said.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit was requested to assist in processing the scene and to help to rule out the possibility of foul play.