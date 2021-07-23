Death investigation in Waterloo

The death of a man found by a roommate of a residence in the 300 block of West Third Street on Tuesday is under investigation, although police do not suspect foul play.

Waterloo police said the 32-year-old man lived with friends in the second story of the home. There were no signs of forced entry.

As is standard protocol in the case of an untimely death, an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill identified the deceased as Kevin J. Olson of Waterloo. He was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m.

“Preliminary scene investigation appears to show Mr. Olson suffered an acute drug intoxication,” Hill said.

Toxicology results are pending. Funeral arrangements for Olson are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home.