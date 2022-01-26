Deadly week for COVID

Since last Tuesday, Monroe County has reported seven COVID-related deaths.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said of these most recent deaths, five were residents of long-term care facilities. He noted these deaths were spread across multiple senior living centers.

The most recent death, reported Tuesday, was of a woman in her 70s. She had been in long-term care when she died. This death brought the Monroe County’s overall COVID death total to 118.

Early last week, the deaths of one male in his 90s and two women their 70s were reported.

On Friday, the deaths of one man and two women in their 80s were reported.

As Wagner has explained in the past, the health department does not know specifics of each incident classified as a “COVID death.” When COVID-19 is listed on a death certificate, the death is labeled a COVID death. This means COVID may not be considered the cause of death, but may have at least played a contributing role.

Wagner said the state is far behind logging each active case, meaning he cannot give an accurate case count. Under the state’s new centralized contact tracing efforts, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are supposed to get a text message with a link to quarantine instructions and a number they can call to “opt in” to an interview.

Senior citizens will automatically receive a phone call.

Yet, Wagner warned the aforementioned delay could mean those who test positive for COVID may not receive a timely notification from the Illinois Surge Center.

Those who get tested at a facility instead of using an at-home kit should be notified by that location of their results, Wagner said. He added anybody who has quarantine questions can call the health department at 618-939-3871.

Based on what he has been hearing from community members, Wagner believes Monroe County’s active case count is “holding steady, if not declining a little bit.”

Due to the strain this Omicron surge has put on health care systems, Wagner said hospitals are no longer calling health departments to report new hospitalizations. This means the number of Monroe County residents who are hospitalized is a mystery.

Still, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data can provide insight on the state of area hospitals.

As of Tuesday, 1,194 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized – a few hundred down from Friday’s count – within BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital systems.

Tuesday’s ICU census of COVID-positive patients was 200, with 121 requiring ventilators.

“We’re finally starting to see some good progress in our fight against Omicron,” task force co-leader and SSM Health Chief Community Health Officer Dr. Alex Garza said in Tuesday’s press briefing. “The hospitalization totals continue to bounce around a little bit, but in general they are trending down and that’s really encouraging.”

There were 28 children ages 11 and under hospitalized in the St. Louis region on Tuesday, with five being in the ICU. For teenagers ages 12-18, these figures were 16 and two, respectively.

Task force co-leader and BJC Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Clay Dunagan said during the press briefing that models are projecting a continued decrease in COVID patients. While this is a welcome sign, it does not mean hospitals will see immediate relief.

“With such a large number of people in our hospitals and continued large number of COVID admissions and other medical problems, it’s going to take us awhile to decompress the health care system to pre-pandemic levels … and that means we’re going to be under tremendous strain as we both take care of COVID and we try to deal with the other health care issues in the community,” Dunagan said.

Of those hospitalized in the St. Louis area Tuesday, 61 percent were unvaccinated. Dunagan noted of those who are hospitalized and vaccinated, only 15 percent have been boosted. These patients likely are older and have medical conditions that lessen their immune responses, he said.

On Tuesday, the task force saw 12 new daily deaths, and while this is lower than the 20 death weekly moving average last week, Dunagan said this doesn’t mean this surge is not serious.

“We’re continuing to see high numbers of deaths even though we talk about this variant as being not as deadly as other ones,” Dunagan said. “It’s simply a law of large numbers: if you get so many people infected, there are plenty of vulnerable people in that population who are going to get terribly ill and die.”

In Tuesday’s briefing, Dunagan also recounted some recent CDC findings on vaccine effectiveness.

“Those datas show that if you’re an unvaccinated adult, you had a 16 times higher risk of being hospitalized due to COVID. If you were unvaccinated and 65 or older, your risk of being hospitalized was about 50 times (higher) than someone who had been fully vaccinated and boosted,” Dunagan said, noting this study saw both the Delta and Omicron variants.

As far as research on the current surge, Dunagan explained that data showed those who have been boosted have an 80 percent effectiveness rate at preventing urgent care visits and a 90 percent effectiveness rate at reducing hospitalizations.

Illinois Department of Public Health data shows 59.44 percent (20,410 residents) of Monroe County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 9,928 booster doses have been administered.

For now, a person is considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after completion of the two-dose Moderna of Pfizer series, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Monroe County Health Department will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older at its office, 1215 Jamie Lane in Waterloo, on Thursday, Jan. 27. Appointments must be between 9 and 11 a.m. or 2 and 4 p.m. and can be made by calling or texting 618-612-6404 or 618-320-4819.

Perhaps in an effort to encourage vaccination among public school and university employees, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vetoed a bill Monday that would have provided paid administrative leave for such employees who are absent due to COVID-19, instead proposing it be applicable to only fully vaccinated employees.

As Capitol News Illinois reported, these individuals or their children must have tested positive for COVID or they are being excluded as a close contact in order for paid administrative leave to be given.

Pritzker’s new initiative has yet to see legislative approval.

Come early February, nearly 400 million free adult N95 masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers.

Many experts have verified these masks provide the highest level of protection compared to other masks on the market.

Americans can also now receive four free at-home COVID rapid tests per household at covidtests.gov.