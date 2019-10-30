Cross country runners persevere

The cold, rainy weather was not ideal to be running long distances outdoors on Saturday, but that did not stop local high school cross country runners from competing in regional meets.

At the Class 2A Highland Regional, both the Waterloo boys and girls cross country squads advanced to the sectional as well as the Columbia girls team.

The Waterloo boys tied for second as a team with Triad with 83 points. The Bulldogs were led by seniors Eli Ward and Jackson McAlister, who placed first and second, respectively. Ward ran a time of 15:50.1. McAlister ran a time of 16:08…

