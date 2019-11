Pictured is the crash on southbound Route 3. At left is the Ford sedan and at right is the silver Jeep SUV.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at GG Road about 3 p.m. Thursday.

The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known, but traffic was temporarily shut down in the area of the crash.

The vehicles involved were a silver Jeep SUV and a blue Ford sedan.

The Waterloo Fire Department cleared from the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.