Crash involving school bus on Bluff Road

Emergency personnel responded about 1 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a school bus on Bluff Road at Hanover Road.

Initial reports are that the school bus was stuck in the side near the rear by a van. A 30-year-old woman was reporting back pain as a result of the crash. There were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but it did not appear that any of them were injured.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County EMS.

