COVID update for region

Monroe County has seen 19 new COVID cases from July 14 to July 20, with nearly 20 active cases currently and two local residents hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, 46.82 percent of Monroe County residents (16,076 residents) are fully vaccinated.

The Monroe County Health Department is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at its office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, from 9-11:30 a.m. July 22. Call or text 618-340-4819 or 618-612-6404 for an appointment.

Other places to get vaccinated include Waterloo Walmart or the Columbia and Waterloo Walgreens.

In comparison, Randolph County has seen 24 new COVID cases since last Wednesday and has a vaccination rate of just 36.99 percent.

Residents of that county can call 618-826-5007 for a list of upcoming vaccine clinics.

St. Clair County, with 339 new COVID cases since last Wednesday, has a vaccination rate of 41.40 percent.

Residents of that county can call 618-233-7703 for a list of vaccine options available to them.