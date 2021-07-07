COVID cases steadily lower

As the pandemic continues to wane this summer, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner is happy to report the number of new COVID-19 cases locally is at a steady low.

As of July 1, Monroe County had 16 active cases total, meaning 16 people are still under their quarantine period. Around this time last year, Monroe County was seeing as many as 14 new cases in a single day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

However, many more were being tested for COVID-19.

“We’re at the lowest point we’ve ever been since the start of this,” Wagner said. “Last year at this time, the trend we were seeing every week was an increase. It was just steadily climbing. This past 1.5 to two months, we’ve just been steadily hanging there with one or two cases a day with nothing alarming showing up.”

For the month of June, there was only one new death classified as COVID-related. Wagner said this death actually occurred prior to June, yet it was just recently classified as a COVID death.

Additionally, Wagner said COVID-19 does not have to be the official cause of death in order for the IDPH to consider a death COVID-related.

As of June 31, Monroe County had seen a total of 94 COVID deaths. Compared to other similar counties, this may seem like a large mortality nu,ber. Wagner said this is mostly due to the county’s abundance of senior living communities.

“When you look at the numbers of deaths in Monroe County, (it’s like) ‘Oh my God, look how many people died.’ We have two very large nursing homes and two other fairly decent sized ones. Compared to our population base, we’re saturated with nursing homes, and when (COVID-19) got in there, we had a lot of deaths.”

The population being most impacted by the virus has since shifted from the elderly to middle-aged individuals, as most of those being hospitalized by the virus in the area are between 45 and 60.

Wagner said the reasoning behind this shift is simple: the vaccine.

“Most of our elderly people are all vaccinated,” Wagner explained. “Sure, we do see some elderly end up hospitalized where we do have some breakthrough cases. The vaccine is not 100 percent effective, so we do see every once in awhile an elderly person end up in the hospital (even though) they were vaccinated. But most of our hospitalizations recently have been in that upper-middle-age type deal.”

The Delta variant, which Wagner said is more contagious and may cause more severe symptoms, is causing an increase in U.S. cases – including in Missouri.

It has not been causing alarming increases in Monroe County as of now, but Wagner said those who wish to get vaccinated should do so immediately.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re probably going to catch COVID sooner rather than later, especially with the Delta variant around (because) it spreads much easier, meaning you’re pushing your luck,” Wagner said.

The Monroe County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments at least once a week. Other local vaccine options include Walgreens in Waterloo and Columbia, CVS Pharmacy in Columbia, Walmart in Waterloo, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Millstadt Pharmacy.

Monroe County Health Department’s next vaccine clinic is from 9-11:30 a.m. this Thursday, July 8, at its office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo.

Appointments must be made by calling or texting 618-340-4819 or 618-612-6404 during regular weekday office hours.